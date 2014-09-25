Big Night Out: Ibiza

Ibiza is a place that looms large in all our imaginations, the sun-kissed, beer-drenched rock in the middle of the Mediterranean where all our hedonistic dreams can come true. But what is it that makes people come back year after year to the same tiny island?

Host Clive Martin sets off to investigate the magnetic appeal of “the party island”, and meets a cast of characters including DJs Carl Cox and Luciano, a crew of scantily clad club-dancers, puking Brits abroad, Alfredo Fiorito – the man who basically invented Ibiza as we know it today – and a 10-foot-tall flying rave robot.

Videos by VICE

@thugclive / @RDRhysJames / @avantgrant

More stuff like this:

We Filmed a ‘Big Night Out’ Special in Ibiza

A Bitter Sweet Love Letter to Holiday Anthems

Ibiza Looked Just As Fun Before the Rave Generation Arrived