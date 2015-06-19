Big Sean, Kanye West, and John Legend Dropped the Inspirational Video You Need with “One Man Can Change The World”

To put things mildly, it’s really fucking easy to lose hope in humanity. In the past year, we as people have had to deal with horrible shit from every side, from terror to injustice. But if you keep things in perspective you can do a lot for the ones that you love, a lot to do for the future, everyone that you care about. That’s pretty much the impetus behind Big Sean’s new video for “One Man Can Change The World,” with Kanye West and John Legend. The song is off his recent album D A R K S K Y P A R A D I S E, and the video finds Sean in religious mode,with imagery that calls to mind the Civil Rights movement while also exploring his own personal life. It’s powerful stuff. Check out the video below: