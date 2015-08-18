Bikini Kill Just Shared a Previously Unreleased Demo Called “Playground”

On September 22, Bikini Kill will reissue their 1991 demo tape, Revolution Girl Style Now, along with a whole load of unreleased tracks that were cut from the original release. Now, nearly 25 years later, they’ve shared the first one. It’s called “Playground”, and you can hear it now via Rolling Stone. It’s very Babes In Toyland meets Butthole Surfers and it goes out to any boy who has ever wrecked somenbody’s playground. It features a riff echoing that “ner ner ner ner ner” thing you did as a kid with your tongue stuck out, features the lyrics: “you’re not invited to my party anymore” / “I am rubber you are glue”, and one of the fastest, heaviest chugs Bikini Kill have ever recorded.

When asked by Rolling Stone if the riot grrrl philosophy is still relevant today, Kathleen Hanna replies:

“I definitely think feminism is more relevant than ever, and riot grrrl was an offshoot of feminism that was independent, punk rock, DIY. But I don’t like the idea of it being fetishized or historicized in a way that leaves out the flaws. I don’t like the idea of having the same mistakes repeated. Those kinds of things, it’s nice to be acknowledged, but the sincerest form of flattery is being copied in a better way, you know what I mean?”

Revolution Girl Style Now will be reissued through Bikini Kill Records – a label the band founded in 2012 and have since used to remaster and reissue several of their earliest releases. Watch a trailer for the reissue below: