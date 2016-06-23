Thom Yorke, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Dozens More Musicians Plead for Gun Control

In wake of the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando earlier this month that left 49 people dead, Billboard released a new issue today that features countless artists and music industry execs coming together to sign an open letter to Congress with one simple message: “Stop Gun Violence Now.” The letter argues that music—which “has been celebrated communally, on dancefloors and at concert halls”—should be a safe experience, and that idea is now in jeapordy due to gun violence. Among those who signed are Thom Yorke, Stevie Nicks, Kid Cudi, Tori Amos, Conan O’Brien, Diplo, Zayn Malik, Halsey, Beck, Iggy Pop, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Yoko Ono, Michael Stipe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pearl Jam, Wilco, Pusha T, Sia, Selena Gomez, Talib Kweli, Alicia Keys, and more.

The letter emphasizes that what happened in Orlando proves “that it is far too easy for dangerous people to get their hands on guns” and argues that every gun sale should require a background check.

You can read the full letter and see the many signatures via Billboard right here.

