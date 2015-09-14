Listen to a Glitchy Pop Jam from Birthmark, Nate Kinsella’s Project

If you’re an emo fan, there’s no question that you’re familiar with the last name “Kinsella.” Although Nate Kinsella cut his teeth with the rest of his clan a.k.a. Mike and Tim Kinsella in Chicago, he currently lives in Brooklyn where this member of Joan Of Arc, Make Believe, and American Football is about to release his fourth album under the Birthmark moniker. We’re happy to premiere the song “Suit Of Armor” from How You Look When You’re Falling Down, which comes out on Polyvinyl on October 16.

Kinsella describes the latest Birthmark album as “more of a fiesta, less like a respite” and that’s clearly evident while listening to “Suit Of Armor,” a glitchy, upbeat indie rock song that manages to merge Kinsella’s avant-garde tendencies with a welcomed pop sensibility that’s as complex as it is contagious. “I can’t picture you picking a fight, but I can picture yourself kicking yourself all night,” Kinsella sings at one point over a bed of orchestral flourishes.

That hits a little close to home, Nate, but it’s nice to know there’s music out there that can make us confront our neurosis that isn’t as heavy as, say, Neurosis.