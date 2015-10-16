Biz Markie Blesses Us With An All-Marshmallow Lucky Charms Abomination Using His Classic Single

This article originally appeared on Noisey Canada

Have you ever poured a bowl of Lucky Charms and wished it could be free of all the oats and marshmallow only? Well, good news! After years of great lore and tales told of its existence, God, General Mills and Biz Markie have answered our prayers through this totally “cerious cover” of the 1989 hit “Just A Friend” for the special edition Marshmellow-only boxes of Lucky Charms.

Flying through a galactic piano odyssey where only horseshoes, rainbows, and multi-coloured stars exist, the video shows rapper Markie in a world where fantasies become reality. Just look at how happy he is amongst those cereal constellations with all those unwarranted bowls of milk. Sadly, according to the video they’re only 10 boxes being made of this gift, and to win you need to snap a selfie with an imaginary “Marshmallow-Only” box. So please, God Willing, General Mills PICK ME! I’m ready. I’ve had every variation of Lucky Charms and I’ve wanted this since I was conceived. Please, just give me one BOX!

And here’s an unsolicited photo of me and a box of Lucky Charms five years ago ​

