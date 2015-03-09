Björk and Arca Performed “Stonemilker” Live for the First Time and it’s Totally Beautiful

Bouncing on from a week of pretty savage reviews about her exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York – including one titled “Ladies and Gentlemen, the Björk Show at MoMA Is Bad, Really Bad” – Björk played her first live show in support of Vulnicura at Carnegie Hall. And, if she’s been reading the reviews then it didn’t show, because everything about the footage emerging online radiates the kind of glistening beauty that gives absolutely no fucks about the weary mudbath of opinions.

Supported by Arca’s tone constructing beats, and a string section made up of members of New York collective Alarm Will Sound, the show marked the first time any of the tracks from the new album have been performed live. The first half was boldly dedicated to playing most of Vulnicura in order, with Björk dressed as a slightly more angelic version of the heart scooped cactus demon that adorns the cover of her latest album, and if this clip of “Stonemilker” is anything to go by, it’s a wonder anybody made it out with their emotional spectrum in tact.

Videos by VICE

So, basically – get out a picture of your loved ones, light a candle and spend seven minutes on the above.