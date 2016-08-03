Forget Rent, Buy This Black Flag Shirt for $265!

Ever feel a little bit like a poser because you only paid $25 at Hot Topic for your Joy Division shirt? Ever wish there was a way you could pay more, maybe some would even say too much, for a piece of clothing that announces to the world that yes, you also listen to the band that everyone else listens to?

Well you’re in luck. Meet the most punk thing to happen to fashion since Kim Kardashian donned that Disclosure jacket: Barney’s R13 Collection. Between the knee length denim jackets and literal kilts you’ll find shirts from everyone like Black Flag (the most expensive, at $265), to Joy Division ($40 less, at $225), and The Cure, Run DMC, Guns ’N’ Roses, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Motorhead, Metallica, The Grateful Dead, David Bowie for only $175, and for you budget-conscious folks, a Van Halen shirt for the low, low price of $98. What a bargain!

Videos by VICE

There are more classic band tees on the Barney’s website but honestly typing out all their names makes me depressed. You can check out the rest of the collection here if you’d like to feel poor. Isn’t fashion great?

Annalise Domenighini is definitely not eyeing that AC/DC shirt though. Send one in a size small to the VICE Brooklyn office.