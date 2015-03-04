‘Blade Runner’ Critics and Fans Make Predictions About the Upcoming Sequel

A scene from the original ‘Blade Runner’

When news broke on Friday that Harrison Ford had signed on to reprise his role as Rick Deckard in a Blade Runner sequel, the internet freaked out. When news also came out that the wonderfully talented Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners, Enemy) was attached to direct, I started to take this sequel seriously. There are no real plot details on Blade Runner 2 yet, but that obviously won’t stop everyone from guessing.

Here’s a collection of ideas critics and fans of the series have about what we could expect from Blade Runner 2. I asked them to speculate wildly, and they didn’t disappoint.

MARK FRAUENFELDER

Founder of Boing Boing

“In Blade Runner 2, it is revealed that the Voight-Kampff test is not reliable and as a result, thousands of replicants have been able to infiltrate themselves into society undetected. With Deckard and Rachael’s help, the blade runners proceed to round up the 1 percent into an internment camp called Galt’s Gulch, which is built on the giant floating garbage island in the Pacific. The rest of the world enjoys a thousand years of peace and prosperity.”

GARY WILLOUGHBY

Owner and site manager of Bladezone.com, a Blade Runner fansite

“[I have to make a] wild guess – and I mean wild – since all the replicants were retired, and only Deckard, Rachael, Gaff, and Bryant were alive at the end of the film… We know that Harrison Ford is coming back, but we don’t know how large a role he will be playing… One thought would be to take the premise that was originally written in the script that the real Tyrell was frozen in a lab. That could be expanded, I suppose, since replicants are replicas of real humans. Perhaps the real human Deckard and others could be found? If they are frozen and preserved, they could be brought back after 33 to 34 years in the deep freeze. If Harrison is coming back does that mean his love, Rachael (Sean Young), is coming back as well? It certainly would be wonderful to get my hands on the shooting script.”

DEVIN FARACI

Film critic and writer for BadassDigest.com

“If the first film asked what it means to be human, this film could ask what is the point of existence… which it sort of does inherently, since the film shouldn’t exist.

Beyond that? Man, I have no idea. There aren’t a lot of narrative loose ends in Blade Runner, beyond the idiotic question of whether Deckard is a replicant. The movie is probably going to be an irritating dive into that question, and since it’s 2015, it will probably end up with Harrison Ford meeting up with a CGI younger version of himself in a factory shootout. Ugh.”

CHRIS HARDWICK

Host of Comedy Central’s @midnight and the Nerdist Podcast

“The film picks up not too long after it left off. Fearing that the death of Dr. Eldon Tyrell might collapse the economy of dystopian future Los Angeles, Rick Deckard and his new pal Larry Wilson (played by Andrew McCarthy) spend the entire film tricking people into thinking Tyrell is still alive with various madcap dead-guy schemes and crazy Hawaiian shirts. Because of his obvious lack of eyes, the boys keep a thick pair of future-y looking Ray Bans (TM) on his face, explaining to everyone that he has recently taken up jazz trumpeting. In the climactic scene, the lads take their human marionetting skills off the hook with Tyrell and a deceased musical rival in a trumpet-off at Tootsy’s – the hip-hoppingist jazz club in town – that has to be seen to be believed. When it all comes out in the wash, though, Rick and Larry have learned a valuable lesson, and everyone’s lives are better for it. Except for all the humans who get brutally murdered by replicants in a quick post-credit Easter egg.”

