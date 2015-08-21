A ‘Blood Rave’ Is Going to Cover Clubbers in Real Blood, Apparently

Read: The Tragic New Type of Nightlife Threatening UK Clubbing



A nightclub in Amsterdam will apparently host the world’s first ever “blood rave”, at which partygoers will be soaked with torrents of blood from an overhead sprinkler system.

English-language Dutch news site NL Times claim to have spoken to one of the event’s organisers, who at this stage seems determined to remain anonymous. The party, based on the opening scene to late 90s vampire film Blade, will take place on Halloween if the Facebook page is to be believed.

Is it to be believed? Who the fuck knows. There’s a video at the event page that appears to show the sprinkler system being tested but it’s far from conclusive and the name of the venue is yet to be announced. We’re attempting to get in touch with the promoters to verify it ourselves. In the meantime, have some quotes:

“After a long search we have developed a special sprinkler system with pipes running across the ceiling and thus making us able to spray blood over the crowd. We’ve already tested it a number of times with a substance resembling blood,” the NL Times was told. “It is pushing the borders, but we want to see how far we can go.”

If you’re into the idea of dancing around in some blood to a New Order remix while a ginger vampire in a cowboy hat gets a blowjob, places on the Newcastle-Amsterdam ferry on October 31st start at £166 here. And here are some pictures of some of the 1.8k people who currently say they’re going to Blood Rave on Facebook:

As you can see, it’s one for true madheads only. It’s gonna be a roadblock, so wear your best Huaraches. We’ll update you when we get in touch with a promoter and/or find out for sure that this is definitely bullshit.