Blowjobs and Decapitated Hipsters: How Denmark’s Parliament Tried to Engage the Youth Vote

Denmark’s voting turnout for the 2009 EU elections was around 60 percent. Which isn’t half bad – especially compared to Britain’s, which was 34.5 percent – but still, there’s always room for improvement. In an attempt to boost this year’s numbers, Denmark’s parliament opted to combat youthful voting apathy by giving the kids what they love – a raging steroid freak who decapitates hipsters and literally punches women into voting booths.

Yesterday, Voteman was born. Briefly, the universe allowed him to exist.

The cartoon starts with Voteman getting what looks like a blowjob from a group of four beautiful cartoon women, before he slaps them away from him and rides two dolphins away from an island’s underground lair. He later goes on to lash a bunch of ninja stars at some lad walking down the street, kick about six people in the face and throw a couple who are having sex out of a window. All in an attempt to make people vote.

Unfortunately, this mix of sex and violence wasn’t met with much warmth by certain sections of the Danish public and the ensuing criticism saw the video removed after just 24 hours.

“Many people whose opinions I deeply respect have perceived the cartoon from the EU information centre as far more serious and offensive than it was intended,” a surprised Mogens Lykketoft told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet about the £30,000 animation.

“I acknowledge that in the future Folketinget [the Danish parliament] as an institution has to show more caution in terms of what we put our name to,” the Danish politician continued.