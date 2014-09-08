Download Blue Daisy’s new ‘Mermaids’ EP for free

Multi-taskers and those of dual practice tend to spread themselves too widely and, consequently, too thinly. But North London’s Blue Daisy defies that logic. He’s as adept at creating sludge-like beats as he is keeping to a dark and unsettling flow. The producer and vocalist is about to drop his Mermaids EP, a free 3-track effort ahead of an upcoming second album release.

The EP’s a free download and you can listen to it in full below, exclusively on Noisey. The short-player follows on from Kwesi Darko’s recent feature on the new album by Tricky, whose influence is clearly felt on the EP.

Videos by VICE

“I’d go to Church High With a Knife in my Pocket” – Blue Daisy Interview