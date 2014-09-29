Bluku, Bluku, It’s Monday – Listen to a Grime Mix From Sir Spyro

Grime’s been having a hell of a time recently. Wiley’s “On a Level”, Skepta’s “That’s Not Me”, Fekky’s “Still Sittin’ Here”, Meridian Dan’s “German Whip”, the Novelist and Mumdance track; we’ve been spoilt with bangers culminating in some of the best month’s that grime has seen in years.

DJ Sir Spyro (who DJs over at Rinse) has been a member of Ruff Squad since 2011. He’s also just a massive grime fan – which is probably why he’s putting out a massive two-disc collection that spans the genre’s early 2000 roots and the more recent crossover hits. The CD features Dizzee, Skepta, JME, Lethal B – all the usual names – and it’s out now. Before you all go rush to the shops to purchase, Spyro’s made us his own grime mix, which is premiering in full below. Happy Monday.