Bluku, Bluku, It’s Monday – Listen to a Grime Mix From Sir Spyro

Grime’s been having a hell of a time recently. Wiley’s “On a Level”, Skepta’s “That’s Not Me”, Fekky’s “Still Sittin’ Here”, Meridian Dan’s “German Whip”, the Novelist and Mumdance track; we’ve been spoilt with bangers culminating in some of the best month’s that grime has seen in years.
DJ Sir Spyro (who DJs over at Rinse) has been a member of Ruff Squad since 2011. He’s also just a massive grime fan – which is probably why he’s putting out a massive two-disc collection that spans the genre’s early 2000 roots and the more recent crossover hits. The CD features Dizzee, Skepta, JME, Lethal B – all the usual names – and it’s out now. Before you all go rush to the shops to purchase, Spyro’s made us his own grime mix, which is premiering in full below. Happy Monday.
Tracklist
Sir Spyro – “Rhythm ‘n’ Gash (VIP)”
Young Spray Feat Meridian Dan & Prez T
Mystry – Pulse – R
Dok – “Grove”
Commodo – “Space Cash”
Ganjaman – “Ganja”
Rude Kid – “Victory”
Treble Clef – “Ghetto Kyote (Sir Spyro Remix)”
Geeneus – “Untitled”
JME – “Awoh”
Teddy Music – “Last World War”
Dom Perignon & Dynamite – “Got Myself Together”
Skepta – “Work Days”
