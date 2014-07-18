BNP Leadership Dismisses Concerns About Youth Member’s ‘Gay Dog’

BNP Youth leader Jack Renshaw, his Facebook post and a British bulldog that doesn’t belong to Jack (Images via / via)

Today it became apparent that a tragedy had befallen a young BNP member. No, someone hadn’t put curry powder in BNP Youth leader Jack Renshaw’s salt shaker; instead, according to a now-deleted Facebook status, his dog Derek has been “licking the penises of other male dogs”. Understandably troubled by this revelation, Renshaw warned his pansexual pup to “not challenge [his] principles, because [his] principles will likely win”.

I assumed Renshaw would be too beside himself with grief to comment, so instead I reached out to the BNP leadership to see what they made of the unfolding situation, and ask party spokesman Simon Darby how he would react were he to find out that his own dog was, in fact, gay.

Darby is a keep angler and ornithologist, so is clearly into other sentient life, but what of their sexualities? Perhaps he’s been watching birds that aren’t into birds. We wanted to know what the voice of the party made of this whole debacle.

BNP leader Nick Griffin (Photo by Tom Johnson)

VICE: Hi Simon. I’m just trying to get a quote about the BNP Youth leader, Jack Renshaw, and his supposedly gay dog.

Simon Darby, national media spokesman, BNP: Gay dog?

Are you not aware of this?

[Laughs] No, tell me about it. I’m aware of major things happening, like the Malaysian Airlines plane being shot down mysteriously; I’m aware of Israelis going into Gaza; but I’m not aware of a gay dog.

Well, yes, these are undoubtedly far more important things happening in the world. But the Independent wrote about it this morning, so I’ll enlighten you. Their headline reads: “BNP Youth leader Jack Renshaw complains about his gay dog for challenging his ‘principles’.”

Yeah.

I was wondering if you had any thoughts on that?

Sorry, where are you calling from?

VICE.

Oh, OK, that’s good – I was hoping I’d be talking to someone worthwhile, so that’s good. Well, it’s a humorous thing, you know? In the current grip of homophobic terror that we’re all in, we daren’t say anything about anyone with an alternative lifestyle, so that’s why it’s probably a story. It’s a humorous thing, something we can all have a laugh at.

Right.

We should be able to laugh at it, but no doubt people will be arguing to have the dog put in care or sent to jail. That’s probably what’s going through people’s minds.

Yeah, so you think it’s been blown out of proportion?

Probably not a good turn of phrase, “blown out proportion”, considering the circumstances! [Laughs] But I think it has been taken out of context, and actually I think the joke’s on the gay mafia, really, if they want to make a big song and dance about this. It was obviously a joke.

Do you think people should be focusing on other issues?

I think that what people’s dogs do, when 200-odd innocent people who haven’t done nothing have been rocketed out of the sky mysteriously – so we can all blame Russia – on the same day the Israelis go into Gaza, with 200 Palestinians dead, that’s probably bigger news than casting gay aspersions on someone’s dog.

So I’m guessing you wouldn’t mind if your dog exhibited gay tendencies?

I’ve never had that problem with any of my pets. Maybe I’ve been lucky, eh? I think anybody witnessing an animal doing that… I mean, it’s not particularly healthy, let’s be honest. Thankfully I’ve never had that problem.

Alright, well thank you for your…

Is it really that big a story? I mean, you’ve had your quote off me now, but is it really that big a story? It’s a curiosity one, isn’t it? I mean, like I said before, the gay mafia have such scrutiny now that if anyone dares say anything derogatory about their lifestyle – not that I’m anti-gay; I believe they should be allowed to get on with it – but it’s synonymous with a situation where we’re on mental lockdown and people are so terrified of being called homophobic that nobody dares say anything that could be perceived as homophobic, at a balance.

Righto. Thanks, Simon.

@joe_bish

