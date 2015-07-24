Bobby Shmurda Faces More Jail Time After Smuggling a Knife Into Jail

Rapper Bobby Shmurda is facing more jail time, as his girlfriend Kimberly Rousseau slipped him a knife in a white latex balloon wrapped in electric tape. The smuggling occured June 21 after a jail guard spotted her pulling the balloon out of her bra. Shmurda has been locked up in since December 17, 2014 on drugs and weapons charges. His girlfriend Rousseau will face up to seven years in prison if convicted for “two counts of promoting contraband, in addition to one count of criminal possesion of a weapon in the fourth degree,” according to the New York Daily News. Shmurda will appear in the Bronx Supreme Court Thursday to face charges of prison contraband.