Bon Iver Shares Two New Songs, Details First Album in Five Years



Justin Vernon, press photo

Get your sweaters out, because there’s about to be a new Bon Iver record. Last night at Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Music Festival, the band debuted the album—which is called 22, A Million and will arrive on September 30 via Jagjaguwar—in full and also released two new tracks, and appropriately, the they have some weirdass names: “22 (OVER S∞∞N) [Bob Moose Extended Cab Version]” and “10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⊠ ⊠ (Extended Version).” You can stream both of them below, and check out the just as complicated as shit tracklist.

Videos by VICE

We also were in attendance for the first performance of the new record. Read about what it was like here.

Bon Iver band member Trevor Hagen has also shared an essay about the record and Bon Iver. “Ever since the door swung shut on that north woods cabin, we all felt like Justin entered a future we had imagined as kids,” he writes. “It was an obsessive, simple dream we shared as teenagers growing up in Wisconsin: just music, always.” Read the full thing here.



22, A Million artwork

We’re excited and blogging on Saturday morning because this is some great news. The two new songs are complicated, freak folk explorations that feature Vernon’s signature falsetto. The press release describes 22, A Million as “part love letter, part resting place of two decades of searching for self-understanding,” suggesting that this will indeed be the final Bon Iver project. The album was recorded at April Base Studios in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.

Stream “22 (OVER S∞∞N) [Bob Moose Extended Cab Version]” and “10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⊠ ⊠ (Extended Version)” below and pre-order 22, A Million here.

22, A Million Tracklist:

01 22 (OVER S∞∞N)

02 10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⊠ ⊠

03 715 – CRΣΣKS

04 33 “GOD”

05 29 #Strafford APTS

06 666 ʇ

07 21 M♢♢N WATER

08 8 (circle)

09 ____45_____

10 00000 Million