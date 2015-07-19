Bon Iver Played Two New Songs Eaux Claires Music Fest Last Night



Photo by D.L. Anderson, courtesy of Jagjaguwar Records

Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon and National writer/player/producer Aaron Dessner’s inaugural Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival is underway in Vernon’s hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin this weekend with a confidently wide-ranging lineup featuring everyone from Sufjan Stevens to Liturgy to gospel legends the Blind Boys of Alabama. Last night Bon Iver headlined and premiered two new songs, despite Vernon’s claim to have no plans for his flagship act going forward after the show. The first is slow-burning and blippy, as it builds from Vernon’s falsetto and light electronics to a full band climax, while the second affixes backup singers to a soulful, low register Vernon vocal about perseverance. The fan recorded footage is blurry, but the audio is worth checking out. Is Justin up to something? (via)