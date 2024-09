Not too long ago, we learned the the tragic news that Boosie Badazz had been diagnosed with cancer. It was tough news to take, but it hasn’t stopped him from going to work on a new record, In My Feelings. (Goin’ Thru It). The record features some of his strongest, most affecting work to date with songs like the eponymously named “Cancer.” It’s a powerful message, showing that not even being on the brink of mortality can prevent Boosie from releasing more music, and to continue on.