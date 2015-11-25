Boosie Has Been Diagnosed with Kidney Cancer

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie, a.k.a. Lil’ Boosie or Boosie Badazz, went on Instagram today and asked his fans to pray for him after learning he has been diagnosed with cancer. According to TMZ, the caption was removed from Instagram after his team found out about it, asking him to remove it. The caption read “I need all my fans to pray for me doctors told me I have cancer on my kidneys prayer is power that’s why I’m letting the world know”

The rapper is 33, and has lived with diabetes. He released his record Touchdown To Hell earlier this year, and you can read our interview right here.

Although Boosie has since deleted the caption, his label Atlantic Records confirmed to Noisey that the news is true.

We will update you more as the story develops.