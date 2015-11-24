Brace Yourselves, People—Rihanna is Coming to Denmark

‘Kay so we don’t want to be drama queens here or freak out or get way too excited for our own good, but… It’s happening. It’s finally happening. Yes, people: RIHANNA IS COMING TO DENMARK.

Rihanna’s embarking on “The Anti World Tour” next year and is hitting pretty much every major European city in an insanely packed three-month schedule. As for Denmark? She’s coming to Copenhagen’s Refshaleøen on July 7. Oh, and that’s not all: she’s got The Weeknd and Big Sean coming with her as support.

Videos by VICE

We don’t really know what to expect from this massive event except for pure insanity. After all, the last time Rihanna was in Denmark was in 2013 at Roskilde Festival—and if you’ll remember, that’s when she was still in the early stages of her transformation from marketable pop goddess to the sassy and superhuman creature we know and love today. We’ll be able to predict more soon, though, when we know what she sounds like now: Rihanna’s going to drop her 8th album ‘Anti’ exclusively through TIDAL this Friday.

Tickets go on sale on December 3rd at kl. 10 so get ready—and prepare yourself for some cut-throat competition to get one of those bad boys before they sell out.