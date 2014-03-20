Brian Jonestown Massacre Are Releasing a New Album, Here’s the First Track!

Brian Jonestown Massacre have been around so long that we could write a load of meaningful nonsense about their career but, let’s be honest, it won’t mean shit. Depending on how you look at it they’re either the Grandaddies of Pysche, a bunch of pricks on mind-bending drugs, the stars of Dig!, or maybe you’ve never heard them before. Whatever, who cares. All you need to know is that they’re back, baby.
The band will put out their fourteenth album on May 19, headed up by “What You Isn’t”, which is premiering in full above. It’ll be supported by a full UK tour this July, and a split 12” Record Store Day Exclusive with The Magic Castles.
Videos by VICE
Here’s all the info in an easily digestible list-format.
TRACKLISTING
1. Vad hands med deem
2. What You Isn’t
3. Unknown
4. Memory Camp
5. Days, Weeks and Moths
6. Duck and Cover
7. Food For Clouds
8. Second Sighting
9. Memorymix
10. Fist Full Of Bees
11. Nightbird
12. Xibalba
13. Goodbye (Butterfly)
TOUR DATES:
1st July – Roundhouse – London
2nd July – Waterfront – Norwich
3rd July – Anson Rooms – Bristol
4th July – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham
5th July – ABC – Glasgow
6th July – Riverside – Newcastle
7th July – Academy 2 -Birmingham
9th July – Academy 2 -Dublin, Ireland
10th July – Ritz – Manchester
11th July – Cockpit -Leeds
12th July – East Village Arts Club – Liverpool