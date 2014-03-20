Brian Jonestown Massacre Are Releasing a New Album, Here’s the First Track!

Brian Jonestown Massacre have been around so long that we could write a load of meaningful nonsense about their career but, let’s be honest, it won’t mean shit. Depending on how you look at it they’re either the Grandaddies of Pysche, a bunch of pricks on mind-bending drugs, the stars of Dig!, or maybe you’ve never heard them before. Whatever, who cares. All you need to know is that they’re back, baby.

The band will put out their fourteenth album on May 19, headed up by “What You Isn’t”, which is premiering in full above. It’ll be supported by a full UK tour this July, and a split 12” Record Store Day Exclusive with The Magic Castles.

Here’s all the info in an easily digestible list-format.

TRACKLISTING

1. Vad hands med deem

2. What You Isn’t

3. Unknown

4. Memory Camp

5. Days, Weeks and Moths

6. Duck and Cover

7. Food For Clouds

8. Second Sighting

9. Memorymix

10. Fist Full Of Bees

11. Nightbird

12. Xibalba

13. Goodbye (Butterfly)

TOUR DATES:

1st July – Roundhouse – London

2nd July – Waterfront – Norwich

3rd July – Anson Rooms – Bristol

4th July – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham

5th July – ABC – Glasgow

6th July – Riverside – Newcastle

7th July – Academy 2 -Birmingham

9th July – Academy 2 -Dublin, Ireland

10th July – Ritz – Manchester

11th July – Cockpit -Leeds

12th July – East Village Arts Club – Liverpool