BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Thanks Phish at Maine Rally, Dooming His Campaign

“They are one of the great bands in this country,” @BernieSanders says about @Phish https://t.co/49xUlymYpm

Videos by VICE

What the hell? Why’d you have to do this Bernie? We were still holding out a glimmer of hope after yesterday’s primaries. And you had to take it a step further by thanking the phishiest member of Phish, muumuu-clad drummer Jon Fishman. I guess all we can hope for now is Hillary vibing out to Disco Biscuits to save the Sanders campaign. SMH.

Look, contrary to popular opinion, I love Phish. One of my first shows was a two night run at the Gorge in 2003. I was at the pharewell shows at Coventry in 2004. I’ve eaten gooballs in patchwork corduroys on lot. But if Al Gore is any indication, associating with the Vermont jam band is a deathwish for presidential campaigns…

Tyler Benz actually really loves Phish, but he calls it like he sees it. Follow him on Twitter.