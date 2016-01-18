Watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Cover David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band just hit the road this week in support of their 1980 classic double album The River, whose 25th anniversary was celebrated with a plush deluxe anniversary edition around Christmas last year, and in the encore of last night’s opening gig in Pittsburgh, they paid tribute to Bruce’s old friend David Bowie with a cover of Diamond Dogs‘ “Rebel Rebel.” The Boss noted that Bowie was an early supporter, inviting him to the studio during the recording of 1975’s funk/soul scorcher Young Americans and covering Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. deep cuts “Growin’ Up” and “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City.” Watch Bruce and the E Street Band burn through “Rebel Rebel” below.

Craig is stuck on that “Sweet Thing” -> “Candidate” -> “Sweet Thing (Reprise)” run on Diamond Dogs. Follow him on Twitter.