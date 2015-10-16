Here’s an Unearthed Bruce Springsteen Song from ‘The River’ and It’s Obviously a Banger

Is there anything in this world more TGIF than an unreleased Bruce Springsteen b-side? “Meet Me In The City” is an unearthed cut from The Boss circa The River—we’re talking full piano runs, wailing sax, and enough restrained emotion to literally kill you. This unreleased 1979 song is Bruce in full form: chrome-lined, fuel-injeccted, and about to skid off on a motorcycle into the freaking sunset.

If this post alone is making you well up, just wait for The Ties That Bind: The River Colletion, a four-CD/three-DVD box set out later this year. So stop talking about 1989 already and get real because it’s obviously all about 1979. Excuse us while we play “Meet Me In The City” on repeat until all seven pieces of the collection are spoken for, including the additional coffee-table book. Stream below.