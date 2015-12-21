Watch Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and the Cast of SNL Jam on a Christmas Classic

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were the musical guests on Satuday Night Live last night, and the New Jersey legends took the opportunity to celebrate their 1980 double album The River, recently reissued in an expansive deluxe edition also featuring an abandoned single disc version of the album and upwards of 20 outtakes. Springsteen did The River opener “The Ties That Bind” along with outtake “Meet Me in the City,” but the big shock came later on when hosts and SNL alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler did the end of show thank yous, and the band was joined by Paul McCartney and the rest of the cast for a rocking rendition of Springsteen’s Christmas signature “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” Watch all three performances below.