The Name is Buck Biloxi and the Fucks and Their Anthem is “You Can’t Tell Me Shit”

Buck Biloxi and The Fucks are back with their crude, snotty, New Orleans-meets-Ramones garage, and a completely banging anthem reminiscent of a dirtier-sounding version of “I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement.” If you’re down with The Spits or Jay Reatard, you will be down with The Fucks, who have been widely celebrated in the garage community since the recording project turned band started a few years ago.

There is something thematically poignant about “You Can’t Tell Me Shit.” It is weirdly satisfying to hear a Southern rocker whose band is called The Fucks and who has written (and sang out loud) lyrics like “pig men from the distant past use my face to wipe their ass” spit hard disses like “you can’t tell me shit; you don’t know a thing; keep on flapping your gums; with your tiny little brain.” This is clearly stupid music. About a clearly stupid person. The levels of stupidity are fantastic.

Plus, it’s catchy simplicity is undeniable, which is something Buck Biloxi and The Fucks has always excelled at: no bullshit and no fucks given.

“You Can’t Tell Me Shit” appears on Buck’s new LP on Hozac Records, Streets of Rage, presumably named after the 1991 Sega Genesis fightin’ game. It’s out now, so what The Fucks are you waiting for?