Busta Rhymes Has a New All-Star Mixtape Called ‘The Abstract Went on Vacation’

Toward the end of 2013, Busta Rhymes put out a mixtape with Q-Tip called The Abstract and the Dragon that rounded up the pair’s various collaborations and offered a few new tidbits. This year, The Abstract half of that combo is apparently up to other things, but Busta still has a few tricks up his sleeve, with a new project called The Abstract Went on Vacation. Lest you get too sad about Q-Tip’s vacation, though (let’s pause for a moment and consider how funny it is to give the tape a name that makes you picture Q-Tip on a beach somewhere), don’t worry: Busta has a murderer’s row of collaborators lined up, including Chance the Rapper, MF DOOM, Mary J. Blige, Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane reunited on the same track, The Leaders of the New School reunited, and tons more. Also, his Conglomerate signee OT Genasis, who you probably forgot about, makes an appearance. Not a bad gift for you to enjoy on your Christmas vacation (this you includes you, Tip) at all. Check it out below and download it here.

