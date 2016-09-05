VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Cakes da Killa Returns with Breathless New Track “Talkin Greezy,” Announces Debut Album

Af

Del

New Jersey rapper and force of goddamned nature Cakes Da Killa has been eerily quiet of late. His last release, the #IMF EP, came out all the way back in February 2015 and, save for the occasional live outing, there’s barely been so much as a guest spot to hang onto for the last year.

But yesterday he finally announced details of his debut full-length LP. Hedonism is out October 21 on Ruffians/Thirty Tigers. And to celebrate the announcement, Cakes dropped a brand new track with the breathless and precise “Talkin Greezy.” There’s a Nico-directed video alongside it, too.

Videos by VICE

Check it out below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

Tagget:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE