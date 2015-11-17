Campaign Launched To Get Eagles Of Death Metal to Number One in the Charts

Fans of Eagles Of Death Metal have launched a Facebook campaign to get their cover of Duran Duran’s “Save A Prayer” to the top of the UK singles chart.

The band included the cover on Zipper Down, their fourth studio album released earlier this year. Eagles Of Death Metal and Duran Duran recently performed the track together on an episode of TFI Friday.

The organisers of the campaign wrote on their Facebook group:

“For those unaware, EODM and their fans were the band caught up in the horrific atrocities in Paris this week. We thought it would be a nice gesture to put their brilliant version of ‘Save A Prayer’ to the UK No.1 spot as a show of support to the band and all of those affected.

For the record no we aren’t associated with the band or their record company, we’re just fans of them that feel happy to be alive as some of our fellow EODM fans are tragically not now.

Royalties we assume would go to Duran Duran as they wrote the song but that’s not the point of this campaign. This is not for profit or financial gain, just to make a strong statement.”

At 11:20 on Monday, the song was at 25 in the iTunes chart. Download sales are counted until midnight on Thursday, with the chart announced the following day. The song can be purchased here.

Over 80 people were killed during the shooting at the gig, with more injured. For full coverage of the Paris terrorist attacks, please check Vice News.