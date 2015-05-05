How Canada's Restrictive Weed Policies Are Hurting the Country's Economy

In the latest episode of our Canadian Cannabis series, we take a look at how Canada is missing out on an economic windfall by continuing down a path of restrictive marijuana policies.

Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, a medical marijuana user and overall weed enthusiast, went out to Vancouver and Denver to compare the gray market of dispensaries in British Columbia’s capital city (which are now in the crosshairs of the federal government) to Denver’s regulated legal weed economy. He also met with weed entrepreneurs in both cities and chatted with the decision makers who are trying to make pot easy to get on both sides of the border.