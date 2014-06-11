A Fashion Shoot to Help Treat Your ‘Candy Crush’ Addiction

Stone Island jacket, Beyond Retro dress, Kickers boots

This shoot is not affiliated with Candy Crush Saga.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Holly Falconer

STYLING: Kylie Griffiths

WORDS: Chris Giles

Graphics and illustration: Toby and Joe Evans

Photographer’s assistant: Alex Craddock

Photographic lab: Labyrinth Photographic

Make-up and hair: Lydia Warhurst using Eyeko London, Bobbi Brown, Mac, Nars, Liz Earl and Bumble & Bumble

Models: Gemma, Lola and Patrish at Profile

Yesterday, my Facebook feed was full of people keyboard crying over a Daily Mail article. The gist was that Candy Crush could be banned when new app developer rules are introduced. It won’t be, of course, but it did get me thinking about how horrendously addicted some of my friends are to swiping virtual sweets into each other. I wanted to find out if there was anything I could do to help, so I called up James McInally, head of marketing at Addiction Helper, for some advice.

VICE: Hi James. So, is Candy Crush addiction a problem you’ve ever encountered?

James McInally: Yes, we get people contacting us who have an addiction to Candy Crush – they get in touch when they can’t actually function in everyday life any more because they’re playing so often. They might not go to work because they can’t stop playing, for example. It’s obsession and compulsion. They get a dopamine release when they get to the next level, and it also might be something that helps them take their minds of other problems in their life.

Do you see any similarities between those addicted to Candy Crush and those addicted to, say, heroin or crack cocaine?

Yes, there are similarities. There are two different categories of addiction: substance addiction and behavioural addiction. People are playing Candy Crush to get a high; it’s a behavioural problem, and often those behavioural problems are difficult to break. Whether it’s an addiction to Candy Crush, drugs or alcohol, it’s the same behaviour.

Say my friend had a debilitating Candy Crush addiction – how would I go about treating it?

Tell them it’s OK not to be OK. How involved is the addiction? How we treat addiction varies between individuals – not all addicts are the same. Find out the reason. Most people have an underlying problem. Some people need counselling to talk about and engage with the habit. Candy Crush is just a symptom – a manifestation of an underlying deeper issue. Addiction is a growing industry; there’s more out there to be addicted to nowadays.

Thanks, James.

Click through to see the rest of the shoot.



Vintage top, Beyond Retro trousers



Hot!MeSS top, trousers from Blitz Vintage, Nike trainers; Le Coq Sportif jacket, Missguided dress, Saucony trainers; Top from Beyond Retro, Le Coq Sportif trousers, Reebok trainers



Ben Sherman jacket, Motel dress, Kickers boots; Nike jacket, Missguided dress, Reebok trainers; Motel top, bumbag and trousers from Beyond Retro, Reebok trainers



River Island scarf, Le Coq Sportif jacket and shorts, Saucony trainers



Nike top



Caterpillar boots



Le Coq Sportif jacket, Missguided dress, Saucony trainers; Top from Beyond Retro, Le Coq Sportif trousers, Reebok trainers



Top from Beyond Retro

