Here, at Last, Is Carly Rae Jepsen and Danny L Harle’s Euphoric “Super Natural”

Pop maverick Carly Rae Jepsen and PC Music maverick Danny L Harle have been teasing and half-revealing their collaborative track “Super Natural” for a while now, but today none of that matters because it’s actually out in CDQ and golly gee is it a slapper and half.

DLH sticks to what he knows best on production and songwriting – trance rave-ups through the lens of J-pop sweetness – while CRJ (acronyms, yeah!) somehow makes the phrase “so bananas” into the maybe the coolest, joyous thing possible? Maybe it’s too late for this tune to be the song of the summer, but that’s fine because it’ll just be the song of the rest of your life. Listen to “Super Natural” below, maybe many times in a row if you prefer.

Videos by VICE

Phil Witmer is still not over PC Music. Follow him on Twitter.