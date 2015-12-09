Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me” Is Even a Confirmed Slapper in Simlish

Everybody loves The Sims, the game that allows you to create an entire digital world for digital people (the aforementioned, titular Sims) and make them do digital versions of real stuff like go to work or not go to the bathroom. In the latest expansion pack for The Sims 4, “Get Together,” the focus is on having fun, going out, and exploring new hobbies (some of which include being a coffee snob, dressing up as a knight, and getting naked).

You can’t go out without a good soundtrack, so the game obliged, recording in-game versions of songs from artists like Zedd, Tori Kelly, and, yes, Carly Rae Jepsen. Here’s the thing, though: If those songs were in their original English, the Sims, who all speak a language called Simlish, wouldn’t understand them, due to Simlish being the only language in the Sim world. Which now that I’m thinking about it creates some interesting questions about identity that hopefully the Sims will explore in further expansion packs like “Post-Colonial Fallout” and “Reckoning with the Brutalist Simperial History.”

Anyway, the point is, there is no way to have fun or recreate the full range of human emotions without Carly Rae Jepsen and, particularly, her amazing song “Run Away With Me” (which we recently ranked the year’s ninth-best, off of the year’s third-best album). And so here is “Run Away With Me” loyally rendered down to the last detail—in Simlish, a thoroughly annoying language that is a loose linguistic cousin of whatever the Minions speak. Despite the language barrier, it still sounds incredible because it is an incredible song.

If you’ve listened to Carly Rae Jepsen as much as we have here around the Noisey offices, you’ll probably note that this is a good opportunity to learn the world’s most universal language. For instance, the word “baby” is apparently “nobu,” a fact that dramatically changes the meeting of a ton of rap songs. The Simlish version of “Jumpman” is going to be very confusing.

But enough theorizing about that. Here is the song that will convince you to play The Sims and that will convince all your Sims to fall in love with each other:

