Carly Rae Jepsen and Danny L Harle’s New Video Will Make You Want to Move to Beverly Hills and Live Your Best Life

I don’t know about you, but sometimes when I’m getting crushed between sweaty bodies on the Jubilee Line, or marching through the drizzling rain to the launderette on my day off, or sat for three hours in a branch of Natwest that smells like a corpse, I think to myself: surely, it gets better than this. Surely, somewhere, somehow, there is a beautiful house waiting for me to move into and live my best life. A beautiful house, in a place where the sun always shines, and where there are fit people to mow my lawn and prepare me fresh smoothies every morning. A beautiful house in Beverly Hills, with a Smeg fridge and windows so clean you could almost walk through them. Something a bit like, I dunno, this exact scene pictured in Danny L Harle and Carly Rae Jepsen’s new video for “Supernatural”. Seriously, watch it for yourself below and tell me this is not a physical enactment of all of your wildest hopes and dreams.

Over the past few months, Jepsen and Harle have turned out to be pop’s ultimate pop duo. “The way I got wind of the whole PC Music scene was through my friend, Nate Campany,” Jepsen told The Fader earlier this month. “I was in L.A., and Nate said, ‘You’ve got to come check this out, I promise you haven’t heard anything like it.’ I met Danny and he was instantly charming, and all the things you want in a collaborator. He played me some stuff and the first feeling I had was, I’ve never heard anything like this! Today in music, that’s such an exciting feeling. When it comes to collaborations, what excites me the most is doing something that’s completely outside the world that I have been in. It’s fun to get into Danny’s world for a while.”

