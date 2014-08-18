CATALOGUE #015: THE WYTCHES – “BURNT OUT THE BRUISE”

The Wytches formed in Brighton in 2011 and have since released four highly acclaimed singles, the last two of which have been on legendary indie label Heavenly Recordings. The trio are currently on tour with Fat While Family so please pray for their safe return.

What the critics say: “They’re equal parts sordid, spiteful and slightly damaged” (NME)

“Burn Out The Bruise” is the sound of skulking around terraced streets and looking for trouble. It demonstrates the Wytches moody temprament, a bit like The Coral if they all wore Fila hoddies and wanted to deck you. We can’t wait to hear it played live on their current UK tour.

August

18 – Kazimier, Liverpool (with The Growlers)

19 – Concorde 2, Brighton (with The Growlers)

22 – Leeds Festival

24 – Reading Festival

27 – Rough Trade East In-Store

30 – End of the Road Festival, Dorset

31 – Bingley Music Live, Yorkshire

September

7 – Bestival, Isle of Wight

14 – On Blackheath Festival, London

