Catalogue #16: Bloody Knees – Stitches EP

Bloody Knees are a four-piece that can be summed up by the refrain from the title track of their new EP, Stitches: “I’m covered in blood / but at least I’m having fun”.
Not dissimilar to gritty UK pop-punk bands like Gnarwolves and Birdskulls that have been gaining momentum over the last two years, Bloody Knees are all about surf-pop guitar hooks that crash into a very British kind of melancholy. Their music is the manifestation of spilled pints, leftover pizza and skateboarding injuries.
What the critics say: “The angriest thing to come out of the UK since the Daily Mail comments section” (DIY)
Released off the back of a summer tour with Cerebral Ballzy, Stitches is a collection of tracks that throws the melodic hooks of early Weezer together with the same overdriven bite that propelled everything Nirvana released. You can stream the EP in full above and/or get your hands on it now via Dog Knights Productions (home to Nai Harvest, Playlounge and all your other favourite UK guitar resurgence bands.)
Catch Bloody Knees on tour with Honeyblood later this month:
September
16 – The Cluny 2, Newcastle
17 – Bungalows & Bears, Sheffield
18 – Brundenell Social Club, Leeds
19 – Soup Kitchen, Manchester
22 – Louisiana, Bristol
23 – Sebright Arms, London
24 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge
25 – The Scholar Bar, Leicester
26 – Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham
27 – The Hope, Brighton
