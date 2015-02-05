The Potential of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” Has Finally Been Realised by Catfish and The Bottlemen

We like the song “Black Skinhead” by Kanye West. When it came out last year we praised the way it dealt with race and class in America in a way that was both deeply abstract and everyday.

It’s pretty much a perfect song.

I guess the one thing that might improve it is if instead of opening with those pounding Gesaffelstein drums, it began with Fearne Cotton reading out some tweets and saying things like “tearing it up”, “totally in love”, “new faves” and “mash-up”.

And then, maybe instead of Kanye collaborating with the likes of Daft Punk and Brodinski on the track, it was actually performed by Catfish and the Bottlemen – a white four-piece indie band from North Wales best known for being the inagural winners of the BBC Introducing award and offering “cum sarnies” on the merch stand.

Also, now that I come to think of it, maybe if it had some bluesy guitar in it and sounded like a demo that the 22-20s would have deleted off their harddrive back in 2005, that would be an improvement.

And if I was just going to tweak it a little bit more, I’d actually “mash it up” with Kasabian’s “Shoot The Runner” because I think the rich sonic tapestry Kanye created would really benefit from lumbering festival rock.

And for a finishing touch it would be great if it was entirely decontextualised from the racial politics from which it was born and instead the whole thing acted as a lazy bit of positioning by a band trying to prove that even people who don’t own multiple pairs of winklepickers could be into them.

Mmm, one last thing, could you meaninglessly shout “Let’s Go To LA Baby!” at the end?

Perfect!