A CBGB Restaurant Is Opening in the Newark Airport



Image via WMFU on Twitter

Hey Punks and MileagePlus United customers! Who doesn’t remember their first time listening to punk rock? There was nothing quite like that thrill of going up to the front of the venue and having a real live Ramone clip a pair of captain’s studs on your leather jacket. Boy howdy, gotta love the friendly skies of punk rock. But, if there’s one thing that’s even more satisfying than seeing a band of future musical icons before they get big, it’s totally rocking the casbah and earning miles on your MileagePlus Explorer VISA card while waiting for your flight on United Airlines, where you can also earn miles and status toward Premier membership. Hey ho! Let’s go—all the way to the new CBGBs restaurant in Newark International Airport!

That’s right, the legendary New York punk venue CBGB is reopening as a restaurant in one of the New York area’s busiest airports. How, you ask? Well, long story short, the trademark for the venue name was bought from the estate of CBGB founder Hilly Kristal in 2012, opening it up for usage in new ventures such as this one.

WFMU noted the devlopment via Twitter, sharing what appears to be a picture of the restaurant under construction and a menu. Grub Street reported in November that a CBGB restaurant overseen by chef Harold Moore, who runs the Greenwich Village restaurant Commerce, would be part of a larger Terminal C restaurant overhaul by United. That usage of the CBGB name was also pointed out by trademark lawyer Robert Ledesma on Twitter in May. A request for comment from Moore wasn’t immediately returned. A trip to the Newark airport a couple days ago by the author of this story didn’t take me past the location in question, but it did allow me to confirm that it’s possible to buy a $16 Old Fashioned via iPad at one of the other Terminal C dining establishments, which is pretty damn punk if you ask me.

Anyway, the CBGBs restaurant appears to be coming soon, which means that in the near future you’ll no longer have to rely on an Ambien and a martini from the United Club lounge if you wanna be sedated on that long flight! Just a little topical Ramones humor for all you business travelers out there, who are no doubt already familiar with what it means to fight the man! LOL!

