Celine Dion, Canada’s Adele, Covers “Hello”

Celine Dion is known for her powerhouse vocals, and is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Adele is known for her room-filling range, and her new album 25 is already one of the best-selling albums of all time. “My Heart Will Go On” and “Hello” are both timeless songs about broken hearts and love from the perspective of a ghost. Simply put, Adele is the millennial version of Celine Dion.

But the generational gap would be bridged as Dion delivered the cover of all “Hello” covers on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. Just listen to the rich timbre of Ms. Dion’s vocals as she sings the chorus, filling the theatre with her French-Canadian charm. Adele is Celine Dion, and Celine Dion is Adele, and both were made and meant to fly, fly.