PREMIERE: Stream Chaisley Lussier’s “Can’t Let You” for Some Afternoon Delight



Photo by Lauren Kai

Oh baby, let’s get sexual on this Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a new song from producer and vocalist Chaisley Lussier called “Can’t Let You” from an upcoming EP to be released this coming fall. It’s co-produced by Lussier alongside Sa’eed and Pablo Dylan (yeah, the dude who’s Bob Dylan’s rapping grandson), and oozes an R&B flair that sounds like it’s fallen out of the 90s. Yet the twisting sound isn’t wrapped up with a throwback obsession—it’s very much of the moment, providing a soulful sound that feels like 2015, an era that spawned a dude named Miguel (who is trying to fuck you like we’re filming in the Valley). And so on that note, let’s stop beating around the bush here. This is a song that makes you want to do it. Yeah, that’s right. It. So toss “Can’t Let You” on your next you-know-what playlist and you’ll never guess what will happen next.