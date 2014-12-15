Listen to Chance the Rapper and Lucki Eck$ Team Up on “Stevie Wonder”

Photo courtesy of Chane The Rapper’s Facebook page

Rise and shine, y’all. Chance The Rapper has had a busy week, first leaking a new song, “Cold Stares” on Twitter (only to take it down moments later—why you gotta be such a tease, Chance?) and now getting down on some collaborative action with a fellow Chicago rapper.

Lucki Eck$ and Chance The Rappers’ new song “Stevie Wonder” first appeared as part of Jamie XX’s latest mix for BBC Radio Six, but the song has now been posted to Lucki Eck$ ‘s Soundcloud. It was produced by Young Chop, Plu2o Nash, Chance The Rapper & The Social Experiment.

Enjoy the supremely chill new song from these young Chicago talents right here.