Chance the Rapper Confirms Kanye Collab, Talks His VMA Moment with Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper recently sat down with ​The Cruz Show​ LA’s Power 106 FM for an interview. He talks a little bit about Lil Wayne’s improvised Ryan Lochte line during their ​Ellen performance and being brought out on stage for the Bad Boy reunion tour.​ A big takeaway is that Chance and Kanye have been working on their joint album, Good Ass Job. Good Ass Job, if you’d recall and as Chance explains, was supposed to be the album that would complete Kanye’s education saga that began with The College Dropout. But then ​​​808s​​ happened, then ​My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,​ legends were written, you know the deal. It’s coming, though, in presumably joyous form. Chance describes it as a “dream” and says they have about two songs done.

Chance mentions the Drake/Kanye collab album (“I haven’t heard any of the songs from it yet”) and praises the Saint Pablo tour, but says that the setup of subwoofer speakers in a circle around the floor area is way too loud. “If Ye is listening… bro, please turn that shit down,” he jokingly pleads. He also shares his feelings on being video-bombed by Beyoncé at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.​ “I thought it was one of my dumbass friends,” he says. There’s lots more tidbits about Chance’s favourite Kanye album and what it was like for him to see his kid being born, so watch the whole interview below.