Photo by Jason Nocito

Soothe your hangover with a super laid-back, super minimal remix of Jeremih’s “Planes”—it’s being offered as a free download, so you can even snag it now and save it for later when you’re feeling a little less like death.

Videos by VICE

Chance The Rapper recruited Norwegian producer Lido and his own crew in The Social Experiment to transform this one; the final result morphs the original banger into an almost disconcertingly spacey, sureal chill-out tune. Listen up: