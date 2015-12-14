Watch Chance the Rapper Perform “Paradise” and “Sunday Candy” on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chance the Rapper performed on Saturday Night Live for the first time last night, marking the first time in the show’s 40-plus year history that an unsigned artist graced the stage. Chance made the most of the opportunity, giving a spirited performance of the Social Experiment gems “Somewhere in Paradise” and “Sunday Candy.” Chano also let go of the studio version of “Paradise,” a song he’s been playing live for about a year, on Soundcloud. The final cut features rousing vocals from Chicago locals Jeremih and R. Kelly. Watch the SNL performances and stream and download “Somewhere in Paradise” below.