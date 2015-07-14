Chance the Rapper Went on Chicago’s “Windy City Live” and Said He’s Been Working with Kanye West

Chance the Rapper has long been vocal about his love of Kanye West and of the impact that College Dropout in particular had on him. As the most famous rapper and perhaps the most famous person period to ever come out of Chicago, Kanye is a pretty obvious role model for Chance. But over the last few years, even as Chance has gotten the stamp of approval from massive stars like Madonna, Skrillex, and Justin Bieber and worked with Kanye collaborators like Big Sean and Common, a Kanye co-sign for Chance has remained elusive. Surely Chicago’s greatest rapper, the guy who was clued into Chief Keef and King Louie, the guy who had hand-picked Chance’s close friend Vic Mensa as his new protegé, knew about the new hottest rapper in Chicago, right?

Well, yes, it turns out. Not only did Kanye recently shout Chance out onstage at a show, the two of them also have, according to Chance, been working together. This morning Chance went on Windy City Live—the Chicago morning TV show—for an extended interview, which he started out by dropping that news, as our pals at Fake Shore Drive were quick to note. He says that a project with Kanye and a bunch of other Chicago artists is “tentatively” in the works. Whether that means any actual music comes out remains to be seen, but at least now we have something substantive to dream about.

Chance also discusses some of his recent work with the Chicago Parks Department and then is joined by the Social Experiment—Donnie Trumpet also gets some interview time to explain that Kids These Days was already on the show—to perform “Sunday Candy” (starting around 10:45) and Acid Rap highlight “Paranoia” (starting around 41:45). The latter is unbelievable. It literally gave me chills. It is way more important than any news about Kanye, honestly. Holy shit.

Check out the full video below:

