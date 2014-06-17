Chaos In Brazil: On The Ground At The World Cup (Dispatch 1)

In our first dispatch from the 2014 World Cup, VICE News headed to the initial match of the games to be played in Rio de Janeiro, between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Argentina. As the game began, protesters marched towards the Maracanã stadium and gathered alongside football fans. But as the game heated up, so did the protests, and clashes between the police and demonstrators quickly follow.

VICE News was on the scene as one man on the street – allegedly an undercover policeman – accosted reporters, waved a pistol around, and fired several shots.

Videos by VICE

More stuff on the World Cup:

I Tried to Bring About World Peace with Iranian and American Football Fans

Contra a Copa: The Other Side of Brazil’s World Cup

England is Suffering a World Cup Cocaine Shortage