Chaos in Brazil: On the Ground at the World Cup – Part 3

Over the past year, Brazil’s public school teachers have played a major role in the protests surrounding the World Cup. They have demanded pay increases, better working conditions and improvements to Brazil’s lagging social services. Teachers also have been going on periodic strikes.

For the past month, they have been trying to meet with Rio’s governor to voice their demands, but the governor has ignored their requests. In VICE’s third dispatch from the World Cup, we go to the public school teachers’ demonstration in downtown Rio, where they demand a 20 percent pay increase and continue to try to make the governor hear their voices.