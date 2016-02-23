Charli XCX Announces New Experimental Label Vroom Vroom with a New Track feat. SOPHIE



Photo courtesy of the artist

Charli XCX has worked with practically everyone, from Icona Pop to Ty Dolla $ign. Today, she’s announced her new experimental label, Vroom Vroom, that will work with artists combining bubblegum pop with mystery and darkness, according to an email interview with The Fader. She also hinted at a new album full of “beautiful party songs” and says this is the most creative she’s felt in a long time.

Videos by VICE

Included on her three-track sampler from the label is a new song from Charli XCX herself, aptly called Vroom Vroom. It’s an insane combination of MIA inspired raps, trap beats, and catchy hooks that are exactly what we wanted to see from the artist. Check it out, along with two more tracks from artists RIVRS and CuckooLander that are equally mysterious and bubblegum pop, also on her label, below.

We once spent 48 hours in Vegas with Charli XCX, and we’re still recovering.