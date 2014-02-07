Charli XCX is Better Than You at Being in Photos

A couple of weeks ago Charli XCX messaged us to say that she’d be spending the next ten days in Brazil touring with Friendly Fires and a bunch of other bands. She was there for MECA Festival in Porto Alegre, Brazil’s “biggest” small festival, and then went on to Rio and Sao Paulo for a bunch of showcases. Anyway she wanted to send us a bunch of photos and obviously, because she’s better at being in photos than most other people, we said yeah, sure DO IT! Below is what she sent back with personal commentary.

1st day in Brazil in Porto Alegre. I found a tree house. Wearing my Yung Lean top. Shout out Sad Boys.

Videos by VICE

Also found a swing set. It looks like I’m not wearing any pants but I am… That’s just the shadow and the Instagram filter… Promise.

My setlist for the tour. One of the last times I will ever play “I Love It” (!!!!!)

In Porto Alegre, on stage, looking possessed. Cool.

The view from our hotel when we got to Rio. I was very very very happy about this.

Me vogueing with JC.

Me on stage. I love the Brazilian fans here, everyone was going nuts.

With my girls backstage at Grand Metropolis- never played a gig venue attached to a shopping centre before.

I watched the sunrise, then made friends with a peacock

The stage invasion in São Paulo. Shortly after this a cleaner came on stage with a mop and bucket. That was pretty cool.

Hanging with a cute fan backstage after the São Paulo show.

Me doing this. I was probably yelling YOLOOOO or something at the same time.

Follow Charli XCX on Twitter: @Charli_XCX