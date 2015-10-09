Ontario Punks Chastity Stare Ignorance in the Face With Their New Video For “Saliva”

The sprawling suburbs of Whitby, Ontario are home to both rundown trailer-parks and luxury homes. Out of this contradiction comes the scathing yet melodic punk of Chastity, whose video for their new single “Saliva” we’re premiering below.

Directed by frontman Brandon Williams, the video shows an interracial gay couple kissing in front of projections of US news footage showing everyday atrocities. According to the band, the song, accompanied by video, is about conscientiousness. It’s a staring contest with ignorance and it isn’t about to blink. It’s discomfort for those given no reason to feel uncomfortable in the first place. It hopes to be a getting out of the way of inherited or old ignorance. It hopes to be an opportunity for compassion, for individual and social progress and awakening. It’s two boys kissing.

Videos by VICE

Williams says: “‘Saliva’ isn’t about skateboarding, it isn’t about fucking. It’s about conscience. Over the summer as it’s been played it’s become less and less about me, and become more about anyone who has been spat in the face by someone who may not even have the conscience to realise.”

Watch the video below:

Catch Chastity on tour in November:

11/24 – London, UK – Our Black Heart

11/25 – Liverpool, UK – Maguires

11/26 – Bristol, UK – The Stag & Hounds w/ Big Brave

11/28 – Brighton, UK – Mutations Festival

11/29 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club w/ Meat Wave

11/30 – Edinburgh, UK – Sneaky Pete’s

12/1 – Glasgow, UK – Hug & Pint

12/2 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

12/3 – Manchester, UK – House Show

“Saliva” is out on cassette via Hand Drawn Dracula on November 13.